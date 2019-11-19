Basketball season tip-offed Saturday night with the annual Dougherty County Tip-off Classic which showcased how talented some of the areas best basketball players are. This fall we are bringing back the annual Albany Herald Super Six, but enhancing it to make it the Super Seven — and a plus one. Don’t miss the photo gallery online at albanyherald.com. Today we will highlight some of the best of the girls in the area. Tomorrow it will be some of the boys. Needless to say there are many other players who could have also been on this list and could very well be in the all area team at the end of the season. But here are our selections for this fall:
♦ Takia Davis, Calhoun County, junior, Post-Player — 6-foot-1 — She might be the best shot blocker in the area and will definitely be a force for the Lady Cougars as they look for another region championship and a trip to the state championship.
♦ Kenzia “Bubbles” Williams, Monroe, point guard — 5-foot- 2 — She is a talented point guard and a serious threat to score every time she has the ball. She is becoming a great leader on the court for the Lady Tornadoes and watch for a much improved record this year at Monroe.
♦ Kameron Shelley, Westover, senior, 5-foot-9, guard, forward – Kameron is the only senior at Westover this season after eight seniors graduated from last year’s extremely talented squad. Of all the talented girls Westover had last year, Shelley might be even better than last year’s excellent group. The problem for Westover will be that the Patriots have a bench full of freshmen who don’t have the experience. Shelley will have to be leader and the playmaker for the Lady Patriots.
♦ Brianna Thompson, Westwood, senior, 5-foot-6 , point guard- Brianna is the only starter returning from last year’s state championship team at Westwood. Last year her job was focused on getting the ball to some of Westwood’s seniors and she dished the ball beautifully. This year the Lady Cats will be relying her to do that again, but also put more points in the hoop herself. She definitely has the ability to do that.
♦ De’Ericka Harris, Westwood, junior, 5-foot-5 guard, — Harris is a three-point threat any time she gets the ball. She can shoot from just about anywhere across the half court line and is quite accurate. This will be her first year as a starter for the Lady Cats, but Westwood may not have that state title from a year ago without her crucial threes during the second half of the state championship game against Terrell Academy. The Lady Cats will need her to score often if Westwood has a chance to repeat.
♦ Anyla Bell, Mitchell County, junior, 5-foot-3, guard, — The Lady Eagles of Mitchell County will rely heavily on last year’s leading scorer and ball handler. Bell has an uncanny ability to get the ball deep in the paint and put the ball into the hoop. She is also skilled at dishing the ball to open teammates.
♦ Jakailyn Poole, Lee County, junior, 5-foot-11 post player — Poole is a force inside for the Lady Trojans pulling down rebounds and putting in points. She is going to be extremely important this year with the outside speed the Lady Trojans possess. Her ability to control the paint along with Erica Irby will give the Lady Trojans an opportunity for a stellar season.
PLUS ONE
♦ Jordan Elder, Monroe, senior, 5-foot-10 — Jordan didn’t play last year, but her skills and leadership ability will definitely enhance the way Monroe girls play basketball. She proved she was going to be a force in Saturday night’s win over Westover with 21 points.