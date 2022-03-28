3912.jpg

A total of 14 Albany area high school basketball players were named to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State Basketball Teams for the 2021-22 high school season.

The players who were voted as all-state selections are as follows:

BOYS

Class AAAAAA South

Joe Frazier, Lee County

Class AAAA South

Domonik Henderson, Monroe

Effrin Smith, Westover

Class A South

Tellies Wiley Jr., Calhoun County (Player of the Year)

Dejvan Enocher, Calhoun County

Xavier Wilcher, Mitchell County

Roderick Bodiford, Mitchell County

GIRLS

Class AAAAAA South

Erica Irby, Lee County

Class AAAA South

Aaliyah Robinson, Monroe

Anaiya Donaldson, Westover

Kaylin Thompson, Dougherty

Class A South

Tashay Gay, Pelham

Class A Private South

Gabrielle Harris, Deerfield-Windsor

Joi Hubbard, Deerfield-Windsor

