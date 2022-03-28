urgent Albany area standouts named to Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State Basketball Teams From Staff Reports Mar 28, 2022 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Deerfield-Windsor’s Joi Hubbard in action against First Presbyterian on Feb. 8, 2022. Joe Whitfield Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A total of 14 Albany area high school basketball players were named to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State Basketball Teams for the 2021-22 high school season.The players who were voted as all-state selections are as follows:BOYS Class AAAAAA SouthJoe Frazier, Lee CountyClass AAAA SouthDomonik Henderson, MonroeEffrin Smith, WestoverClass A SouthTellies Wiley Jr., Calhoun County (Player of the Year)Dejvan Enocher, Calhoun CountyXavier Wilcher, Mitchell CountyRoderick Bodiford, Mitchell County GIRLSClass AAAAAA SouthErica Irby, Lee CountyClass AAAA SouthAaliyah Robinson, MonroeAnaiya Donaldson, WestoverKaylin Thompson, DoughertyClass A SouthTashay Gay, PelhamClass A Private SouthGabrielle Harris, Deerfield-WindsorJoi Hubbard, Deerfield-Windsor Recommended for you +15 Best suburbs to live in America Here are the best suburbs to live in across the United States, as compiled by Stacker using data from Niche’s rankings. 