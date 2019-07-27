_DSC9196.jpg
Buy Now

Albany YMCA’s Andrico Jackson (in black) puts up two points against Hezzy Fam in Saturday morning’s game at the YMCA on Gillionville Road in Albany. Jackson, who will be a freshman at Monroe when school opens, led the YMCA team but they fell short to Hezzy Fam 45-44 in a very close game. The YMCA playoffs begin Wednesday.

 Staff Photo: Joe Whitfield

The regular season for the Albany YMCA basketball came to a close with future stars of Albany basketball on the court at the gymnasium. The youngest to the oldest competed Saturday morning and in the final game of the oldest age group, the Hezzy Fam scored a basket with about 12 seconds left to play to beat the Albany Area YMCA team 45-44 in a game that went back and forth all game.

The teams will now head to the YMCA playoffs, which will begin Wednesday. A photo gallery from Saturday’s game will be posted on Albanyherald.com.

Tags

Stay Informed