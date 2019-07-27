The regular season for the Albany YMCA basketball came to a close with future stars of Albany basketball on the court at the gymnasium. The youngest to the oldest competed Saturday morning and in the final game of the oldest age group, the Hezzy Fam scored a basket with about 12 seconds left to play to beat the Albany Area YMCA team 45-44 in a game that went back and forth all game.
The teams will now head to the YMCA playoffs, which will begin Wednesday. A photo gallery from Saturday’s game will be posted on Albanyherald.com.