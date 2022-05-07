CARROLLTON — The sectional track and field meet took place Saturday in Carrollton and local track and field standouts such as Monroe's Mariana Wright and Domonik Henderson, Dougherty's Makael Bridges and Westover's Madison Mitchell helped the local schools stand out and earn spots in next week's state meet.
The state track and field meet for Class AAAA and A Public will begin Thursday at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.
On Saturday in Carrollton, Monroe's Wright took first place in both the 400-meter dash and the 300-meter hurdles. In the 400, Monroe made it a 1-2 finish with Jurdyn Johnson finishing just behind Wright. Monroe's 800 relay team of Wright, Johnson, Eve Craig and Tristen Chaney also placed first. Other Monroe girls finishing in the top 10 were Lacorria Gervin, who placed ninth in the shot put and Kaitlyn Williams, who placed seventh in the 200, with Johnson in ninth.
Westover's Madison Mitchell will also be competing at state after taking third place in the 100 and 200 dashes, as well as fifth in the high jump. Jatoria Mcghee placed sixth in the long jump. Ellse Baker finished eighth in the pole vault and teammate Tania Lamar vaulted to 10th. Tejah Lawson was seventh in the shot put and tenth in the discus throw. Taylor Singleton placed seventh in the triple jump. Westover's 400 team of Mitchell, Mcghee, Singleton and Ehreaul Jackson took third place. The 800 team of Jackson, Serenity Brooks, Adrienne Daniels and Ravyn Harvey placed fifth. The 1,600 team of Jackson, Singleton, Kennedy Ingram and Destiny Love finished fourth. The 3,200 team of Jada Landers, Tania Lamar, Nina Daniel and Kennedy Ingram finished fifth. Love placed second in the 100 hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles. Ingram placed fourth in the 400.
Dougherty's Jacqueline Buchanan placed fifth in the discus throw.
In the boys competition, Monroe senior Domonik Henderson took first place in the triple jump and second in the high jump while teammate Zemontriel Gibson placed 10th. Marcus Cowart ran to seventh in the 800 and Usir Bey crossed the line in third place in the 200. The 1,600 team of Bey, Henderson, Johnny Cauley and Tykerris Washinton placed second.
Dougherty's Makel Bridges finished third in the long jump and teammate JaQuon Tinch finished ninth. Bridges also placed third in the 100 and fourth in the 200. Kenyon Brown placed 10th in the discus throw. The 400 relay of Bridges, Austin Davis, Cameron Moore and Deshaun Thompson placed seventh. The 1,600 team of Bridges, Davis, Moore and Jahaven Brown placed eighth.
Westover's Cameron Griffin vaulted to third place in the pole vault. Effrin Smith placed seventh in the high jump, Patrick Weaver placed eighth in the shot put, Isaiah Raynor was seventh in the triple jump and Yaz Johnson placed ninth in the 100. The 800 team of Jamal Wright, Kavon Johnson, Eugene Byrd and Lumumba Spears finished ninth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.