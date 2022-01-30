The regular season for high school basketball is almost over. Albany's three public high schools each have two games remaining and then it will be tournament time.
Right now the three Albany schools are 1, 2 and 3 in the region, each with two games remaining. Either Monroe or Westover will host the region tournament. If Monroe wins one more game they will host the semifinal and final rounds of the tournament.
The tournament will begin with the third-seeded team hosting the No. 6-team, and the fourth-seeded team hosting the No. 5 team.
The No. 2-ranked Monroe Golden Tornadoes have the inside track on hosting because the top boys team in the region will host this year. Monroe is 19-2 and 8-0 in the region so far, but Westover and Dougherty are the final two games for the Tornadoes. Fourth-ranked Westover (18-2, 6-2) is second in the region after beating Bainbridge in overtime Friday night. Dougherty is now 10-9 overall and 5-3 in the region.
On Tuesday, Monroe will host Westover and Dougherty will host Bainbridge — the top four teams in the region. On Friday, Monroe will host Dougherty and Westover will travel to Thomas County Central. Bainbridge will play Cairo.
Monroe head coach Michael Hoffpauir is not planning to change his approach to win these two games or as they head into the postseason.
"We are playing good basketball right now," the coach said. "We are going to just keep building on what we are doing well and improve on shooting and execution."
The girls region standings are even tighter. Monroe, Dougherty, Westover and Bainbridge are all 5-3 in the region, so the last two games will decide the seeds for the girls. Thomas County Central is not out of being a top seed either as they are 4-4 in the region.
Westover, Bainbridge and Thomas County Central have all been ranked in the girls state top 10 this season so the region tournament should be interesting.
Monroe head coach Jennifer Acree is hoping her team is ready for its best games of the season.
"We are in a great position," Acree said Saturday. "We control our own destiny. We have won our last three region games. We are still not at 100 percent healthy, but we are playing pretty good basketball."
"I really like our chances," the coach continued. "I believe our pre-region schedule prepared us for this part of the season. The goal is always to be playing your best basketball at this time of the year. So prayerfully we are at this phase and our leaders are stepping up."
