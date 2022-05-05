Albany Braves pitcher Keith Judah slides into home plate trying to avoid a tag. Judah got past the tag but was called out for getting out of the baseline while getting past the catcher in the fourth inning of Thursday's game at Ken Gardens Park in Albany.
Albany Braves pitcher Keith Judah slides into home plate trying to avoid a tag. Judah got past the tag but was called out for getting out of the baseline while getting past the catcher in the fourth inning of Thursday's game at Ken Gardens Park in Albany.
Joe Whitfield
Blue Jays pitcher Cash Solomon reaches back to second base in a pick-off play as Braves shortstop Maddox Skipper tries to tag him. The ball skipped away and Solomon was safe.
Joe Whitfield
Braves outfielder Nolan Ivey is greeted at home plate by his teammates after smacking a home run over the left-field fence during the fourth inning of Thursday's game.
ALBANY — It was championship day Thursday at Ken Gardens Park in Albany for 11- and 12-year baseball.
It was almost that storybook ending where the favored team — the Blue Jays — gets way ahead and the other team — the Braves — comes back at the last second and wins the game. Almost, but not quite, thanks to a catch that many 12-year-olds wouldn't make. The Blue Jays took the win 9-8 with the tying run on third base.
A Trent Brown single in the top of the fifth knocked in two runs to put the Blue Jays up 9-5 and the Braves had just one more at-bat to take an amazing comeback and force another game to win the championship.
Blues Jay pitcher Garrison Lorber got the first two outs in the fifth quickly before Wyatt Storm laid down a perfect bunt and got on base. Jett Hill followed with a double to center to score one run. Hill moved to third on a wild pitch and then scored on the next wild pitch before Maddox Skipper walked. Jed Hall then reached base after being hit by a pitch. With JP Hutchins at the plate, both runners moved up when another pitch got away and Skipper later scored the third run of the inning on another pitch to the backstop. With Hall at third, Hutchins smacked a line drive over the head of Blue Jays shortstop TJ Wesley. Wesley leaped up and snagged the line drive to save the run and give the Blue Jays the win.
The Blue Jays led 7-1 after the top of the third inning when Cash Solomon led off with a double to center, followed by a double by TJ Wesley that scored Solomon. Wesley was later called out on a really close play at third, but the Blue Jays managed to score two more runs thanks to errors and a fielders choice that allow two runs on a hit by first baseman Andrew Detorre.
The Braves answered in the bottom of the third. Jack Hodges reached base after being hit by a pitch and then scored on a long single by Jett Hill. Maddox Skipper followed with a double to score Hill and then Jed Hall singled to score Skipper. The Braves held the Blue Jays scoreless in the fourth and the Braves inched closer in the bottom of the inning with a big home run over the left-field fence by Nolan Ivey.
Cash Solomon had started on the mound for the Blue Jays and Maddox Skipper started for the Braves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.