The state high school basketball playoffs are down to just eight teams in each classification and three of the boys teams left in Class AAAA are from Albany.
Dougherty, Monroe and Westover are among the final eight teams remaining — the second year in a row those three have reached the Elite Eight.
On Friday night, Dougherty (15-11) upset fourth-ranked Fayette County (20-9) with a last-second shot by Kaleke Jinks 66-65 in Fayetteville. No. 2-ranked Monroe (24-3) got 23 points from senior Domonik Henderson and beat Central Carrollton 72-57 in Carrollton and region champion and No. 3-ranked Westover (23-3), led by seniors Effrin Smith and Keshay Walton, advanced by beating Luella 65-57.
However, Albany basketball fans expect to be there every year, and more, according to Dougherty coach Bakari Bryant.
“Not to discredit the city of Albany, they are used to this, it’s not anything new to them,” Bryant said. “What they are waiting for is the state championships and nothing less. Winning is in the DNA of Dougherty County. As the new generation arrives, some time the blood thins out. It just takes the right kind of people to bring it back and I think between the three schools you have them. The disciples in the Bible weren’t perfect people but God put them in a situation to deliver his message. The same thing when it comes to coaching and being a mentor and educator to our youth.
“You can’t always look at the guy who is leading them, sometimes you have to focus on the message and not lean on your own understanding. I said it before and I’m going to say it again, Albany, Georgia was one of the original meccas of basketball in the state of Georgia. This is nothing new under the sun.”
Westover head coach Dallis Smith had similar thoughts.
“Having all three teams from Albany and from the same region speaks to the quality of the basketball programs we have in Albany and this region,” said Smith. “I remember when I started coaching basketball under Coach Boston, it would always be teams from this city advancing, even winning championships. I am proud of all three programs.”
Dougherty will travel to Columbus on Tuesday and face No. 5-ranked Spencer (25-2). Monroe will travel to Atlanta to take on 10th-ranked Marist (19-9), which eliminated reigning state champion Baldwin in overtime. Westover will host No. 6 Jefferson (24-3) Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Boston Garden at Westover High School. The other semifinal will have top-ranked McDonough (24-2) against eighth-ranked Druid Hill (24-4). Should Monroe and Dougherty both win, they would play each other in the semifinals. If Westover wins, it would play the winner of McDonough vs. Druid Hills. The Final Four games will be played at Fort Valley State University on March 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.