0002.jpg

Albany resident K.J. Acree, left, posing with her mother and Monroe girls basketball coach Jennifer Acree, recently received a college scholarship offer from Dawn Staley, head coach of the reigning national champion South Carolina Gamecocks.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — She has barely started eighth grade and Albany resident K.J. Acree has an offer to play women's college basketball with one of the top programs in the country.

A student at Robert Cross Magnet Middle School in Albany, K.J. is the daughter of Monroe girls basketball coach, Jennifer Acree. The offer from Dawn Staley, the head coach of the reigning national champion Lady Gamecocks of South Carolina, brought Coach Acree to tears.

