Albany resident K.J. Acree, left, posing with her mother and Monroe girls basketball coach Jennifer Acree, recently received a college scholarship offer from Dawn Staley, head coach of the reigning national champion South Carolina Gamecocks.
ALBANY — She has barely started eighth grade and Albany resident K.J. Acree has an offer to play women's college basketball with one of the top programs in the country.
A student at Robert Cross Magnet Middle School in Albany, K.J. is the daughter of Monroe girls basketball coach, Jennifer Acree. The offer from Dawn Staley, the head coach of the reigning national champion Lady Gamecocks of South Carolina, brought Coach Acree to tears.
"We were just standing there and she said 'I want you to play for the Lady Gamecocks,'" Coach Acree recalled. "I started crying because I know what that means, but K.J. was like, 'Cool, I'm hungry. What are we getting to eat?'"
It is not often that a 13-year-old girl gets an offer to play college basketball at a premier program such as South Carolina. But Staley offered several of the younger Acree's teammates after a recent tournament. Acree plays AAU basketball for an Atlanta-based program called Finest Basketball Club and began seriously training for basketball at the age of 8.
"I remember the first time she played, she was 3 or maybe 4. She was terrible," Coach Acree said. "But she kept playing and she wanted to play. So when she was about 7, I reached out to a coach in Columbus (Coach Joseph Foster) who knew of a team of second- and third-grade girls coached by J.T. Todd. But she didn't get to play much and K.J. asked me why the coach wouldn't let her play. I told her because she wasn't ready, but the other girls were much better. After that, K.J. told me that she didn't ever want to sit on anybody's bench again and that is when she got serious about learning to play."
Now she plays basketball almost year-round and travels around the country for the sport. Coach Acree said K.J. was home about five days during the month of July.
"I'm her biggest critic, but I am also her biggest fan," said Coach Acree. '"I didn't realize how uncomfortable bleachers were until I started going to her games. I want to be a fan, but I don't want to sit in the bleachers."
K.J. was in the weight room on a stationary bike at Monroe on Tuesday afternoon waiting for her mother to get off of work and is taking the attention like a very smart eighth-grader.
"It is fun," she said. "I like the competition even though we play against girls that are stronger than us. We can't grind against some of the older girls the way they can due to their size and physical strength, but our skill set is just as good or better. Sometimes I just imagine how great we will be when our bodies mature."
K.J. played middle school basketball for Albany Middle School last year, but she is not sure if she will be playing this year or just focusing on her AAU basketball. Her mother did say, however, that she would be playing at Monroe when she gets to the ninth grade.
"I'm not sure how I am going to coach her," said Coach Acree. "She really doesn't need me to coach her. She knows what to do and how to play. But it will be good to have her on our team."
Coach Jennifer Acree played high school basketball in Albany at Dougherty High School and then played college basketball at Alabama A&M and Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee. Her daughter just might be on an even brighter path.
