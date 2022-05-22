ROME — The final round of the 41st Georgia Mid-Amateur Championship wrapped up at Coosa Country Club on Sunday, and Nate Gahman of Albany birdied the last hole for an exciting, one-stroke victory.
Gahman's closing birdie got him to 12-under-par 204 (74-64-66) for the championship, finishing one stroke ahead of Atlanta resident Chris Waters, who finished at 11-under 205 (66-70-69) for runner-up honors.
Gahman, a Lee County High graduate, trailed by three shots entering the final round but worked his way up to the top, thanks to eight birdies on the day. Gahman’s last 36 holes included 15 birdies and one eagle, and included the low round of the day, firing a 6-under 66 final round.
Franco Castro of Smyrna (69-66-73) — who led after the second round — finished in a tie for third with Joseph Kalbac of Savannah (70-71-67) at 8-under par 208.
Jack Larkin, Sr. of Atlanta (70-69-70), Stan Gann of Warner Robins (73-66-70), and Rusty Mosley of Vidalia (69-68-72) all finished in a tie for fifth at 7-under 209.
Ross Johnson, the first Georgia Mid-Amateur Champion and Coosa Country Club member, presented Gahman with the Dick Franklin Trophy on the same course Johnson won the first championship.
Gahman is the first player from Albany to win the Georgia Mid-Amateur Championship. With the win, he is exempt into this summer's Georgia Amateur Championship. This year's Georgia Amateur is July 7-10 at The Landings Club-Deer Creek in Savannah.
