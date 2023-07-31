Nick Cummings

Albany Good Life's Nick Cummings (11) jumps up for points after stealing a pass during the first half of Albany's 129-107 win over Augusta Sunday at Robert Cross Middle School in Albany.

 Joe Whitfield] @sidelinejoewhit

ALBANY - The Albany Good Life basketball team defeated the Augusta Generals 129-107 Sunday afternoon at the Robert Cross Middle School.

The Albany team jumped out to an early lead with a couple of long three-pointers from Darrel Williams and the Good Life led 27-22 after the first quarter. 

