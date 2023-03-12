ALBANY - The Albany Good Life team, Albany's semi-pro basketball team, beat the Bradenton Yessuh 110-93 to win the 1891 D-League basketball championship Sunday at Robert Cross Middle School.
The win Sunday completes the first season for the Good Life team which features players from the Albany area and south Georgia, including Pelham girl's assistant coach Rick Rivera who is the team captain and the starting point guard.
It has been more than 10 years since Albany has had a semi-pro basketball team, and according to public relations director Yaz Johnson, none of those earlier Albany teams won the league championship.
Darrell Williams scored 13 first-quarter points to lead Albany but the Good Life team led only 27-26 at the end of the first quarter. Bradenton actually led briefly in the second quarter, 35-34, but Albany went on a 10-0 run that ended with a colossal slam dunk from former Albany State star Kamil Brown who now plays with the Harlem Globetrotters.
Albany continued their dominance the rest of the game and led by as many as 28 points before letting off the gas late in the game.
Williams earned the game MVP trophy after he led the scoring with 32 points and eight rebounds. Kel Miller and Zay Jones each scored 12 points, Brown put in 10 and Nick Cummings added nine.
The Albany Good Life team lost only one game during a season that began back in October and culminated with the championship game Sunday. The team is a part of the Professional Basketball Association's Development League and will begin season two in July.
The concept of not having to pay excessive fees for expenditures* such as: travel amenities, cable and internet service, credit card and/or concert tickets; is being considered. If the act passes, where will you save the most money?
*The following options are some of the categories listed in the Junk Fee Prevention Act.