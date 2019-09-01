The Albany Herald is excited to announce that the Student-Athlete of the Month contest is now underway on AlbanyHerald.com. Students from local high schools – including Monroe, Dougherty, Westover, Byne Christian, Deerfield Windsor and Terrell Academy are already online looking for votes.
“This is another way we can promote excellence in school work and on the playing field,” said Albany Herald sports editor Joe Whitfield. “Everybody loves a contest and everybody loves to win prizes and this will help some deserving students to get more recognition.”
The contest is going to be conducted each month with different students and the Albany Herald is working to add Sherwood Christian students and Terrell County students as soon as possible. The students who get the most votes win gift cards from advertising sponsors and at the end of the year, a banquet is planned to honor those who have been selected. The students are selected through coaches and faculty members at each school.
There are still sponsorship opportunities on albanyherald.com for local businesses that want to help support student athletes. Contact Heather Harrison at the Albany Herald at 229 888 9370 or at heather.harrison@albanyherald.com.
To vote go to albanyherald.com and notice the link on the right side of the page. You can vote each hour.