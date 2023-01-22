ALBANY - Better late than never, the Albany Herald announces the All-Albany area football team for the 2022 high school football season. The teams included are those we were able to regularly cover or get information from during the season - Lee County, Dougherty, Monroe, Westover, Deerfield-Windsor, Worth County, and Sherwood Christian.

Player of the Year - Kam Davis - Dougherty (junior) - The Dougherty quarterback and Florida State commit threw for 2,736 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also ran for 1115 yards and scored 13 touchdowns, leading the Trojans to a 9-3 record and the second round of the state playoffs. He earned first-team All-State status from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He is a junior which means Head Coach Johnny Gilbert and the Trojans have him for one more season. 

