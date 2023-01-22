Deerfield-Windsor senior Ethan Johnson is the Albany Herald's defensive player of the year. Johnson in an All-State defensive end for the Knights who grabbed 56 tackles and eight quarterback sacks during the season while playing both ways.
ALBANY - Better late than never, the Albany Herald announces the All-Albany area football team for the 2022 high school football season. The teams included are those we were able to regularly cover or get information from during the season - Lee County, Dougherty, Monroe, Westover, Deerfield-Windsor, Worth County, and Sherwood Christian.
Player of the Year - Kam Davis - Dougherty (junior) - The Dougherty quarterback and Florida State commit threw for 2,736 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also ran for 1115 yards and scored 13 touchdowns, leading the Trojans to a 9-3 record and the second round of the state playoffs. He earned first-team All-State status from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He is a junior which means Head Coach Johnny Gilbert and the Trojans have him for one more season.
Coach of the Year - Kenny Roberts - Sherwood Christian - Other coaches who made huge turnarounds such as Deerfield-Windsor's Jake McCrae and Worth County's Jeff Hammond are just as deserving of the title, but Roberts saved a program that could have died, and then took that team to a state championship. When Chad Evans resigned from Sherwood last spring the school had trouble finding a suitable coach and discussed not having a football team. Roberts, the school's basketball coach, stepped in and offered to be an interim coach until a coach could be found. After 201 days of practice with his team, Roberts and the Eagles captured the state championship in an exciting 40-36 win over Unity Christian of Rome, Ga. The Eagles finished 11-1 on the season, the only loss to Calhoun County. Even though there are larger schools in GAPPS football, GAPPS, the association in which Sherwood Christian competes, listed the Eagles as the top team from the association regardless of class.
Offensive Player of the Year - Ousmane Kromah (soph.)- Lee County - Kromah just completed his sophomore season for the Trojans with 1,796 yards and 24 touchdowns. At 6 feet and 205 pounds, Kromah has already secured offers from big-name football programs such as Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan State, and more. He was named Honorable Mention on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's All-State teams. Right now he is using his speed and strength on the basketball court for the Trojans' basketball team (18-2) where he is also making a huge impact. Fortunately for Lee County fans, he has two more years to play.
Defensive Player of the Year - Ethan Johnson (senior) - Deerfield-Windsor - While playing both ways and most every down, Johnson had 56 tackles, four tackles for loss, and eight quarterback sacks and recovered two fumbles for the Knights. Some players had better stats but no one made more of an impact. His coach said he knew his defense was ready if Johnson was on the field and he knew his side of the field would be covered when he was there. He earned first-team All-State in the GIAA.