_DSC2975.jpg
Buy Now

Albany Middle School's Kameron Davis (4) runs for big yards against Merry Acres during Wednesday's game at Hugh Mills Stadium. The Indians are now 4-0 after beating Merry Acres 24-6. See the full gallery of photos on Albanyherald.com

Albany Middle School broke open a close game in the second half Wednesday at Hugh Mills Stadium and the Indians topped Merry Acres 24-6. The Indians remain atop the Deep South standings with a perfect 4-0 record.

Tags

Stay Informed