The Albany Middle School Lady Indians dominated the second half of Monday’s championship game and defeated top-seeded Worth County 53-39 for the Deep South Conference girl’s basketball championship at Monroe High School.
Albany Middle jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first quarter using a full-court press that gave the Lady Indians extra shots at the basket. The Lady Rams of Worth County settled down, however and figured out how to get past the press.
Worth County’s Bender swished a three to give the Lady Rams a 10-8 lead after teammate B. Jackson scored three times after the Lady Rams got through that press and hit her with passes under the basket for easy shots. The Lady Rams led 14-10 at the end of the first and Bender swished another long three early in the second to put Worth ahead 19-12. The two teams battled pretty evenly from then on and Worth led 25-22 at the half.
But the Lady Indians came out determined in the second half and outscored the Lady Rams 18-8 in the third quarter to take command of the game. Albany Middle’s Burns and Mitchell each scored six points in the third quarter and Chambers scored five as the Lady Indians pulled ahead.
Burns added six more in the fourth and Chambers got five more to remain in control and give the Lady Indians the conference title.
In all, Burns led Albany Middle with 18 points, Chambers finished with 15 and Mitchell added 10.
Bender led the Lady Rams with 17 points and Jackson scored nine.
A photo gallery from the game will be on AlbanyHerald.com.
