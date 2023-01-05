Albany Middle boys, Lee West girls win

LEESBURG - The Albany Middle School Indians outscored the Lee West Trojans 16-4 in the third quarter to come from behind and win 38-30 Thursday afternoon in Leesburg. The Lady Trojans won the opening game easily, 41-14.
Lee West's Donovan Beavers hit a shot on the first possession for the Trojans and a few moments later Kayden Thomas swished a three-pointer to give the Trojans an early 7-0 lead as the Indians could not get the ball into the basket. The Trojans led 14-8 at the half but the Indians found new intensity in their full-court press that helped frustrate the Trojans and Albany Middle's Curry put in seven third-quarter points while Kegler added four in the quarter to lead the 16-4 run. The fourth quarter saw Curry add seven more points as the Indians pushed their lead to 12 points late in the game before subs entered.
Curry finished as the scoring leader with 18 points and Kegler followed with eight. Beavers led the Trojans with 10 points, followed by Thomas with seven.
The girl's game was never in question as the Lady Trojans jumped out to a 21-6 halftime advantage and held the Lady Indians scoreless in the third quarter to lead 34-6 after three quarters.
Camya Hutchinson led the scoring for the Lady Trojans with 15 points and Taliyah Porter added 11. Glendalys Harvery scored seven to lead the Lady Indians.