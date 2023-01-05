Albany Middle boys, Lee West girls win

Lee West's Camya Hutchinson (5) prepares to score in Thursday's game against Albany Middle School. Hutchinson scored 15 points to lead the Lady Trojans to a 41-14 victory.

 Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG - The Albany Middle School Indians outscored the Lee West Trojans 16-4 in the third quarter to come from behind and win 38-30 Thursday afternoon in Leesburg. The Lady Trojans won the opening game easily, 41-14.

 

