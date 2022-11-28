ALBANY — A standing-room-only crowd packed the Albany Middle School gymnasium Monday afternoon to watch two local schools compete on the basketball court.
The Albany Middle School Indian boys team took the win in a close battle, 41-37 while the Lady Panthers of Radium Middle won the girls game 61-39.
The boys game was tight the entire time and neither team could get going early. After the first six minutes had ticked off the clock in the opening quarter, the score was only 2-1. With both teams playing strong, in-your-face defense, neither team could get an advantage. The Indians led 6-1 after the first quarter and held a 14-13 lead at halftime.
Radium's Keontaye Hayes put in two points in the third quarter that gave the Panthers a brief one-point lead before the Indians pulled ahead again. The Panthers battled back to tie the game at 27-27 when Estabian Carter drove into the lane and scored as the buzzer sounded to end the quarter. A long three-pointer from Albany Middle's B. Curry in the fourth helped the Indians stretch a lead to 37-31 late in the quarter before Hayes and Jayden Richardson hit back-to-back threes with less than a minute to play to tie the game at 37-37.
After a timeout, Albany Middle's D. Burgess got free underneath for a basket and Curry added a two-pointer to give the Indians the 41-37 win.
Burgess led the Indians with 15 points and Curry added eight. Carter led the Panthers with 11 points, Hayes scored 10 and Richardson added nine.
Radium Springs jumped out to a lead early in the girls game, leading 10-1 in the first period, but the Lady Indians battled back and closed the gap several times. Led by KJ Acree and Taylor McKinzy, the Lady Panthers pushed their lead to 19-9 at the end of the first. Albany Middle's Glendalys Harvey and Dariana Simmons put together plays that helped the Lady Indians get close, trailing only 21-15 midway through the second quarter.
But the second half belonged to Radium Springs and it gradually pulled away for the big win.
Acree led the Lady Panthers with 29 points while McKinzy was right behind her with 24. Simmons and Harvey each scored 13 for the Lady Indians.
Albany Middle School will compete against Merry Acres Thursday afternoon with the first game beginning at 4:30. Radium Springs will travel to Lee West Thursday afternoon with tip-off set for 4:30.