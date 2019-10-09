The undefeated Albany Middle School Indians are one step closer to repeating at Deep South conference champions after routing Lee County East 48-8 at Hugh Mills Stadium Wednesday afternoon. The Indians are now 7-0 on the season and will play Ben Hill Middle next Wednesday at Hugh Mills for the conference championship.
“We’ve got one more,” head coach Michael Nix told his players after the game. “You did a great job today but don’t lose your focus. Be prepared for practice tomorrow morning. Be ready and be on time.”
The Indians took advantage of several errors by the Trojans to blow the game open in the first quarter. After a botched punt the Indians got the ball at deep in Lee County territory and it only took two plays to get the ball into the end zone. First, quarterback Kameron Davis busted through the defense for nine yards and then threw a pass to Ja’ion Burns for a touchdown and the Indians led 8-0 after the PAT.
A few minutes later the Trojans fumbled on a pitch and the Indians had the ball at the 27. Davis went back and hit Burns again wide open in the end zone for another six points. Jakion Moore took the ball in on a running play for the two points to put the Indians ahead 16-0.
It looked like the Indians would score again quickly early in the second quarter when Burns, now playing defense, picked off a Lee County pass. But a couple of plays later, the Trojans got a break when Lee County’s Jaylon Felton picked off an Indian pass.
However, it didn’t take long before Albany’s Devon Collier stepped in front of a Lee County pass and took it in for a pick 6 to give the Indians a 24-0 lead. Things didn’t get better for the Trojans.
After the offense couldn’t move on the next possession, the Trojans went back to punt in their own end zone and the Indians blocked the punt. Albany’s Rodney Gordon covered it for another six points.
As the half drew toward the end, the Trojans got a drive going with big runs from quarterback Osum Money. His two runs moved the Trojans down to the 21-yard line, but then he tried to pass into the end zone and Ja’ion Burns was there for another Indian interception.
The Indians then got sneaky as the half got really close to the end. Davis threw the ball to Collier at the sideline and then he threw the ball to Moore for a big gain. With 18 seconds left in the quarter, Davis hit Burns in the end zone again for another six points. Davis took the ball in the end zone on the PAT to make the score 40-0 at the half.
Officials used a running clock in the second half, but after getting the kick-off to start the half, it took the Indians only four running plays from Moore to get the ball back into the end zone. He also took the ball in on a run for the PAT to make it 48-0.
The Trojans finally got on the board late in the third quarter when Money got loose for a 49-yard run through the Albany Middle defense. He also scored the PAT to make the final 48-8.
“At this stage it is about having fun for these guys,” Nix said. “We’re here to have fun and take care of business. We’ve got one more game and we have to handle business one more time,” the coach said.
