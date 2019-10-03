The Albany Middle School Indians remained undefeated Wednesday as they beat Fitzgerald 22-14 at Hugh Mills Stadium. The Indians are now the top seed in the ?Deep South playoffs which begin next week. Albany will play Lee East at Hugh Mills next Wednesday at 5 p.m. Crisp County will play in Fitzgerald against the Purple Hurricanes in the other playoff match uo.
Make sure you are getting all the Albany sports news - sign up for the free email newsletter here: https://www.albanyherald.com/newsletters/