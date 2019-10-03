_DSC4121-2.jpg
Buy Now

Albany Middle'sJai'on Burns (11) and Jay'Quan Adams (37) lead the Indian defense with a tackle against Fitzgerald Wednesday at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany. The Indians won 22-14 and finished the regular season 6-0. They will play Lee East next week in the first round of the play offs.

 Staff Photo: Joe Whitfield

The Albany Middle School Indians remained undefeated Wednesday as they beat Fitzgerald 22-14 at Hugh Mills Stadium. The Indians are now the top seed in the ?Deep South playoffs which begin next week. Albany will play Lee East at Hugh Mills next Wednesday at 5 p.m. Crisp County will play in Fitzgerald against the Purple Hurricanes in the other playoff match uo.

Make sure you are getting all the Albany sports news - sign up for the free email newsletter here: https://www.albanyherald.com/newsletters/

Tags

Stay Informed