The Albany Middle School Indians needed only seven offensive plays in the first quarter to score three touchdowns to lead 24-0 after the first quarter and ending up beating Radium Springs 32-6 Wednesday at Hugh Mills Stadium. See the gallery of photos from the game on albanyherald.com.
Joe Whitfield
