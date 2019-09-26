_DSC3666.jpg

Albany Middle School's Jakeon Moore (7) broke off a big touchdown run Wednesday against Radium Springs Middle at Hugh Mills Stadium. The Albany Middle School Indians are now 5-0 on the season after beating Radium Springs 32-6. See the gallery of photos on albanyherald.com.

The Albany Middle School Indians needed only seven offensive plays in the first quarter to score three touchdowns to lead 24-0 after the first quarter and ending up beating Radium Springs 32-6 Wednesday at Hugh Mills Stadium. See the gallery of photos from the game on albanyherald.com.

