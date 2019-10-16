The Albany Middle School Indians capped a perfect season Wednesday afternoon by trouncing Ben Hill Middle School for the Deep South Conference Championship by a score of 44-12.
The game was close early when Ben Hill tied the game late in the first quarter on a 22-yard run, but Ben Hill had no answer for Kameron Davis and the Indian offense. They scored almost at will most of the time, at least until late in the game when the game had been decided.
After Ben Hill tied the game at 6, Davis and company went right to work. Davis through a pass to Devin Collier that moved the ball across midfield and then on third and long, Davis broke free for a long run down to the 20. Unfortunately, a couple of plays later officials ruled the ball was fumbled on a run by Jkeon Moore and Ben Hill took over. But the Indian defense forced a three-and-out and Albany had the ball at the 43. After an incomplete pass, Davis pitched to Moore who took the ball down to the 25-yard line before Davis hit Collier again, this time for a touchdown pass...but that play was called back because of a holding penalty. Not to worry, on the next play Davis hit Ja’ion Burns with a pass in the end zone for a 37-yard score. That left the Albany lead at 12-6.
On the next possession it was Davis to Collier again for a 33-yard scoring play to put the Indians ahed 18-6. Ben Hill moved the ball quickly on their next drive with a long pass and then strong running that Albany was unable to stop and it looked like the two teams would go into the locker room at half time with an 18-12 score. The Hurricanes had scored with about a minute and half left in the half then kicked off to the Indians.
After taking the kick off return to the 50, Davis took a quarterback keeper to the house on the first play, scoring on a 50-yard run and putting the Indians ahead 24-12. Moore blew through the defense for the two-point conversion to give Albany a 26-12 lead at the half.
The Indians took the opening kick-off and with strong runs by Moore were knocking on the door again quickly. Davis connected with Cameron Randall who found himself wide open on the right side of the field and he raced in for the touchdown.
The Albany defense kept the Hurricanes from getting anywhere near the goal line in the second half. The Indians got a sack by DeMarcus Freeman and then took over position when Maurice Davis landed a heavy hit to knock the ball loose from the Ben Hill runner.
Davis left the game with a leg injury or cramp as the end of third quarter neared, but Moore took over and hit Burns with a 40-yard touchdown pass in the middle of the field on a 4th and 33 play.
The final Indian touchdown came in the fourth quarter when Corey Randall hit Maurice McCall for a 30-yard touchdown play as Coach Michael Nix let more of his players onto the field.
The win capped a perfect 8-0 season for the Indians and it is the second year in a row Albany has won the Deep South Championship.
A photo gallery from the game will be on Albanyherald.com.