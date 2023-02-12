ALBANY -- An Albany fantasy may become a reality.
A chance meeting in an elevator at the Atlanta Braves' Truist Park with Braves CEO Derek Schiller began a quest for Albany's Bobby Powell to become the new public address announcer for Braves.
Schiller gave Powell the necessary contact information in that elevator encounter to apply for the public address announcer position after long-time Braves announcer Casey Motter died last June. The Braves organization decided to create a contest to fill the position, and about 250 applicants submitted video and audio recordings. Less than two weeks ago Powell was notified that he is one of the top 12 finalists. The number will be trimmed to three on Friday and the new announcer will be selected on Feb. 20.
"Fans get a chance to vote, but the Braves will make the final decision, and they will make the right decision," Powell said during a Saturday-morning interview in Albany. "The talent pool is very, very good. All of the finalists are extremely talented. And, either way, I win."
That is because Powell already wears a Braves uniform five days a week during baseball season.
"I've been a Braves fan since the late 1960s, listening to the games on the radio," he said. "A couple of years ago I took a tour of Truist Park and thought that being a tour guide for the Braves at the park would be something I would love to do. A couple of months later, the Braves contacted me, I went through the interviews and was hired.
"During my first year as a tour guide, the Braves won the World Series! I absolutely love providing tours at Truist Park. Whether it is going to see the Delta 360 Club, the Truist Club, the Hank Aaron Terrace, the press box, or any of the places you don't get to see without specific credentials or a uniform, it is a special time."
Powell, who graduated from Deerfield-Windsor and retired from Cumulus Broadcasting in 2016 after 25 years of work in radio and television in Savannah, Atlanta and Albany, has homes in Atlanta and Albany. During his years in radio and television, he worked in sales, as a producer, and was an on-air personality.
"I became a Braves season ticket holder after I retired, and it was part of the plan for Valerie (Powell's wife) and me to get a place in Atlanta. Out of my bedroom window there, I can see the stadium. It takes me about 14 minutes to walk to the stadium, so I never get stuck in traffic."
Should Powell actually win the role as the voice of Truist Park during Braves games, it might just make his thoughts and one of his favorite baseball quotes a reality.
"Baseball is one of those sports that blends fantasy with reality, a way to escape everyday life where people come together to cheer on the Braves," Powell said before bringing up a quote from the famous baseball movie "Field of Dreams."
"I never got to bat in the major leagues. I would have liked to have had that chance. Just once. To stare down a big league pitcher. To stare him down, and just as he goes into his windup, wink. Make him think you know something he doesn't. That's what I wish for. Chance to squint at a sky so blue that it hurts your eyes just to look at it. To feel the tingling in your arm as you connect with the ball. To run the bases -- stretch a double into a triple, and flop face-first into third, wrap your arms around the bag.
"That's my wish, Ray Kinsella. That's my wish. And is there enough magic out there in the moonlight to make this dream come true?" - Burt Lancaster as Dr. "Moonlight" Graham
