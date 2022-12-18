NCAA Football: Fenway Bowl-Cincinnati vs Louisville

Louisville Cardinals interim head coach Deion Branch, an Albany native, during the second half of the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17, 2022.

 Eric Canha/USA Today Sports

Albany native Deion Branch returned to Boston, where he starred with the NFL's New England Patriots, and posted a head coaching victory Saturday.

Branch served as Louisville's interim head football coach in a 24-7 victory over Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl. Both teams played under interim coaches — Kerry Coombs for Cincinnati as a fill-in for Luke Fickell, who departed for Wisconsin. Branch served due to Scott Satterfield leaving for the Bearcats' job.

