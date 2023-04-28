East vs. West All Star Game
Joe Whitfield

A nice crowd showed up to see the future of Albany basketball Friday evening at Monroe High School and the Albany Parks and Recreation Department brought together All-Stars from Albany's elementary schools Friday to compete in the East vs. West All-Star game. Director Steven Belk said this is the first year for the elementary school girl's league and the first time there has been both a girl's and boy's All-Star Game. There were 30 boys and 30 girls selected to play with at least that many cheerleaders for each side as well. For more photos from the event please visit albanyherald.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags