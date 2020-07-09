Terrell Academy’s Colin Bowles earns second state medalist honor

Terrell Academy’s Colin Bowles, right, watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during the 2018 GISA Class 2A golf championship tournament at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Golf Course at Lake Blackshear Resort and Golf Club in Cordele. (Staff Photo: Ron Seibel)

Albany resident Colin Bowles, a Terrell Academy grad, is among the field at the Georgia State Golf Association’s 99th Georgia Amateur Championship, which begins Friday and runs through Sunday at the Atlanta Athletic Club.

Bowles won the prestigious championship in 2016. He is looking to become one of just 16 golfers who have won the state amateur more than once.

The event will be played for the first time on the club’s Highlands course, which will play to a par 71 at 7,181 yards. Atlanta Athletic Club’s Riverside Course hosted the state amateur in 1995.

Marietta resident Jonathan Keppler, who won the 2019 title, isn’t in the field this year.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.