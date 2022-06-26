McDONOUGH — The Albany Ruff Riders brought home three state championships over the weekend at the USA Track and Field Georgia Youth Track and Field Championships, and now they have their sights set on regional and national competitions later this year.
Monroe's Marianna Wright and Lee County's Sarah Head both posted personal best records and each won the state title in their division for the 400-meter hurdles. Head also took top honors in the 800-meter run in her division.
Wright took first in the 15-16-year-old division with a time of 1 minute, 1:17 seconds, three seconds ahead of her nearest competition. In the 17- and 18-year-old division, Head completed her race at 1:04:65, two seconds ahead of her nearest competition. In the 800-meter run, Head posted a time of 2:20:08, four seconds faster than her nearest competition. Both young ladies also ran in the 400-meter dash, where Wright finished third in her division and Head crossed sixth in her division.
Other Ruff Riders with notable performances included:
• Madeline Cooper (15-16), who finished third in the 100-meter dash, third in the 100-meter hurdles and fifth in the 200-meter dash
• Zion Lockette (17-18) took third in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the 200-meter dash
• Cali Edwards (9-10) took second in the 1,500-meter run and fourth in the 800-meter run
• Sessen Mehari (15-16) finished fifth in the 800-meter run
• Benjamin Wright, Jr. finished third in the 400-meter dash for boys in the 13-14-year-old division.
In the 1,600-meter relays, Head, Maniah Powell, Nafer Rapier and Amilliana Simmons finished third in the 17-18-year-old division.
• The team of Eve Craig, Madeline Cooper, Sessen Mehari and Jurdyn Johnson finished second in the 15-16-year-old division.
The regional competitions will be held in South Carolina and the national competitions will take place in Sacramento, California.
(0) comments
