U.S.A!, U.S.A!, U.S.A! Those are the chants that Albany’s Haven Brady hopes to hear next year in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. The 17-year old senior at Westover High School is leaving early Sunday morning for a trip to Columbus, Ohio to box in the 2019 Eastern National Championship, Olympics Trials, October 5 – 12. Brady is currently ranked #1 in the nation in the lightweight division (132 pounds and holds 20 titles including the 2019 Junior Olympics National Champion.
Westover principal William Chunn put together a good wishes party for Brady Friday during the lunch period to allow students and faculty to wish Brady well in his competition.
“We are very proud of Haven’s accomplishments,” said Chunn. “And we wish him much more success.”
Brady started boxing at the age of six after he realized he was probably going to be too small to play football. He wanted to find another sport that he enjoyed, and he said he realized when he was 11 or 12 that he really enjoyed boxing and could be really good at it. That’s when he began to get serious and he now trains at the Beat the Streets Boxing Club on South Slappey that his parents run. His parents, Kiva and Haven, Sr., are Brady’s biggest fans and mentors.
“To be in this position it takes a lot of hard work and extensive travel,” Brady, Sr. said. “He has worked hard to be where he is, and he keeps putting in the hours to keep being successful.”
While most of his training is done here in Albany, Brady does travel to California and Detroit for some training. He is also on the road routinely for boxing competitions, yet Brady remains among the top students at Westover and is dually enrolled at Albany Tech as well.
“That is what I monitor,” said mom Kiva. “I help him stay focused on his studies and make sure he stays on top of all that also. I am so thankful that Westover and the Dougherty County Schools have provided online opportunities and have worked with Haven so he can continue his school- work and pursue his boxing dreams at the same time.”
But how does he do it all?
“Organization, using his time wisely,” said his mother. “He works to meet his deadlines. He puts in long days and long nights to get everything done.”
Next week in Ohio Brady will box five times. Each bout will have three rounds with three minutes in each round and he will face the best the country has to offer in his division. Brady has upped his training routines to get ready for the competition and he said he is familiar with some of his opponents because they have been in the same competitions, but there will be new challengers as well.
“I’ve been doing more intense training for longer periods of time,” the young Brady said. “Going harder, going longer.”
“We have also had to bring in more elite sparring partners for training,” the elder Brady said.
While the Brady’s are working to make it possible for Haven to compete in the 2020 Olympics, there is another issue that may keep him out. Haven has to be 18 years old to compete in the Olympic Trials and his birthday falls three weeks after the necessary date.
“We have made an appeal to the Olympic Committee in hopes that he will be able to compete, but we’re still waiting,” said Brady, Sr. “He will turn 18 in January and the deadline is in December.”
Haven is pushing forward with hopes to be able to represent the USA, so in the meantime he will be in Ohio next week and in Lake Charles, Louisiana in December for the trials. There is also an October boxing show October 19th here in Albany where Brady will compete.
His current titles include: 2014 - Silver Gloves State Champion
2014 - Golden Gloves State Champion
2015 - Silver Gloves State Champion
2015 - Silver Gloves Regional Champion
2015 - Golden Gloves State Champion
2016 - Golden Gloves State Champion
2016 - Junior Olympics State Champion
2017 - Junior Olympics State Champion
2018 - Western Elite National Champion - Runner - up
2019 - Junior Olympics National Champion – Gold.