Monroe, Westover and Dougherty basketball players dominated the awards for both the boys and girls All-Region 1-AAAA teams announced Tuesday. It wasn't just the players earning honors, as both Coach of the Year awards also went to Albany schools.
For the boys, Monroe senior Domonik Henderson was named as the 1-AAAA Player of the Year for the second year in a row and Monroe head coach Michael Hoffpauir was selected as the Coach of the Year. The Golden Tornadoes finished the regular season 22-3 and ranked No. 3 in the state. Henderson leads the Tornadoes with 16.5 points per game.
Also named to the boys all-region first team were Westover's Effrin Smith and Keshay Walton, along with Monroe junior guard Andrico Jackson, Bainbridge's K.J. Cochran and Cairo's Jalon Spence.
The second team consisted of two players from Westover — Kavon Johnson and Kemari Leverette — and two from Dougherty — Kennard Norris and Elijah West. Ashton Paris of Bainbridge also earned second-team honors.
Those receiving honorable mention included Monroe's Boss Diallo and Cedric Johnson as well as Dougherty freshman Kaleke Jinks.
For the girls, Monroe's Aaliyah Robinson was named the Player of the Year and Dougherty coach Khadijah Ali was named as the Coach of the Year. Ali and the Lady Trojans of Dougherty won the region title and are currently ranked No. 9 in the state as they head into the state playoffs.
Westover's Rayven Thurston earned Defensive Player of the Year and Dougherty's Jatiana Chambers earned the Freshman of the Year award.
Others named to the girls first team included Dougherty's Kaylin Thompson, Westover's Anaiya Donaldson and Monroe's Kyla Raven. Bainbridge post player Detavia Salter and Thomas Central senior A'Maya Simon also took first-team honors.
Three Dougherty girls highlighted the second team — Shakeria Hallman, Jacquelyn Buchanan and Jatiana Chambers. Monroe's Ciarra Lunsford and point guard Saniyah Graham were named to the second team, as were Westover's Jada Landers.
Charity Bellamy of Dougherty, Jkaya Hatcher of Monroe and LaDaja Caldwell of Westover were on the honorable mention list.
The GHSA state basketball playoffs begin Wednesday with home games for the Westover and Monroe boy's teams. Westover (21-3) will host Islands (6-16) with tip-off scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monroe will host Jenkins (7-12) with tip-off set for 6 p.m.
The Dougherty boys and the Monroe girls will travel to Savannah to take on New Hampstead in a playoff doubleheader. The Monroe girls will tip-off at 6, with the Dougherty boys to follow. The New Hampstead girls own a 12-6 record while the boys finished the season 11-10 and second in their region behind Benedictine
The Dougherty girls have a first-round bye and will host the winner of Pickens (23-3) and Riverdale (11-10) this weekend.
