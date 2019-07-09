The Albany Seahawks were hard at work Monday as they prepare for their trip to Mobile, Ala. for the Gridiron Classic on July 26th. The team is still working on raising funds for the trip and have added an adult flag football tournament to the schedule that was previously planned for July 20th. The ladies; kickball tournament is still looking for competition in the tournament and the adult flag football tournament needs additional teams. There is no cost to put a team in either tournament. The tournament are set for July 20th and the Gordon Sports Complex on Willie Pitts, Jr. Road. Contact Tori Smith at 229-449-8448. To make a donation to help the Seahawks, use the Cash App and use $Seahawks12U. A gallery of photos from the boys practicing will be uploaded to albanyherald.com soon.