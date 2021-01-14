Albany State University placed 174 student-athletes on the Fall 2020 Athletic Directors' Honor Roll, the school announced this week.
The student-athletes were honored included athletes from men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, cheerleading, football, women's soccer, women's tennis, women's volleyball and men's and women's cross country/track and field. Students on the list received a 3.0 GPA or higher based on grades from the 2020 fall term.
Five teams had a semester GPA of 3.0 or higher and nine teams had an overall 3.0 GPA or higher.
Teams with a 3.0 fall semester GPA
Women's Tennis: 3.802
Women's Basketball: 3.271
Women's Soccer: 3.556
Baseball: 3.072
Men's Basketball: 3.098
Teams with an Overall GPA of 3.0
Women's Tennis: 3.562
Women's Basketball: 3.421
Women's Soccer: 3.348
Softball: 3.136
Women's Track and Field: 3.132
Women's Cross Country: 3.029
Baseball: 3.018
Men's Basketball: 3.012
Women's Volleyball: 3.003
