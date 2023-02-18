Albany State athletic director Tony Duckworth (left) recently welcomed Coach Quinn Gray (right) as Albany State's new football coach. Duckworth announced earlier this week that he has resigned his position.
ALBANY - Albany State University is hunting a new athletic director after Anthony Duckworth announced his resignation last week. Duckworth had led the athletic program for a little more than three years and recently helped bring Coach Quinn Gray to Albany to coach the Albany State football team.
In an email to reporters, Duckworth said he does not have another position lined up.
"I am unsure of my next position as I enter free agency," Duckworth wrote. "I am excited to explore opportunities both inside intercollegiate athletics and outside the industry I have worked for 30 years."
Duckworth began as ASU's athletic director during the middle of the pandemic and also during an NCAA probation period that was imposed before his arrival.
"When I arrived in Albany on January 2, 2020, I knew this would be the most challenging undertaking of my twenty-seven-year career in college athletics," he said. "I worked tirelessly in this role, and I am proud of what we accomplished during my three-plus years."
"While I have had detractors during my tenure, I have also met a number of amazing people," he continued. "I have enjoyed supporting the student-athletes in their training and competition."
Duckworth listed a number of accomplishments the athletic department achieved during his time at ASU includingbecoming the first SIAC member to return to competition after the pandemic, increasing third-party billing revenue, launching a new ticket platform and merchandise store, hosting the SIAC baseball and softball tournaments in Albany, securing an NCAA football playoff game in Albany, the first hall of fame inductions since 2013, raised more than $90,000 for the athletic department through the new Athletics Golf Classic and more.