Albany State's Tony Duckworth resigns

Albany State athletic director Tony Duckworth (left) recently welcomed Coach Quinn Gray (right) as Albany State's new football coach. Duckworth announced earlier this week that he has resigned his position.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - Albany State University is hunting a new athletic director after Anthony Duckworth announced his resignation last week. Duckworth had led the athletic program for a little more than three years and recently helped bring Coach Quinn Gray to Albany to coach the Albany State football team.

In an email to reporters, Duckworth said he does not have another position lined up.

