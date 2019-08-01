Tailgating has become a part of college football all across the country, but at Albany State University, for Golden Ram fans it is an art form. Albany State encourages its fans to come to campus early and enjoy the great tradition of tailgating. ASU also encourages its fans to tailgate in a responsible manner, respectful of the campus and of other Golden Ram fans and fans from visiting schools.
For the safety and enjoyment of all fans, please follow these guidelines when tailgating at Albany State University football games.
All confirmed tailgaters will receive a parking pass to display in their vehicle and their assigned space. Adhering to your assigned location is required. Also, tailgate setups are subject to removal for violation of tailgating policies.
Please contact Adam Okashah at (229) 500-2856 or at adam.oksahah@asurams.edu to renew your tailgating spot for this upcoming football season.
TAILGATING & RECREATIONAL VEHICLE (RV) PRICING
TAILGATING
Single Game
(Excluding Homecoming) $ 50
Homecoming $125
Season Package $250
RECREATIONAL VEHICLES (RV)
Single Game
(Excluding Homecoming) $100
Homecoming $250
Season Package $500
There are two ways to secure your tailgating and vending spots for the upcoming Golden Rams football season:
Phone @ 229-500-2856
Cashier's Office (West Campus) Monday- 8am-7pm, Tuesday-Thursday- 8am-5pm and Friday- 8am-2pm.
For full details about vending opportunity please download the 2019 ASU Vending Agreement Guide by click here.
All hard copies may be mailed to
Albany State University Athletics
c/o Tailgating or Football Vending
504 College Drive
Albany, GA 31705
Applications, questions and concerns may be emailed to adam.okashah@asurams.edu or asutickets@asurams.com
For more information on ASU Athletics visit www.asugoldenrams.com.