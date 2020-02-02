FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. – The Albany State University Golden Rams opened the 2020 season falling 6-5 to the University of West Alabama on Saturday at Tommy Carey Field.
UWA's Rogers' first homer turned what had been a frustrating day at the plate for the Tiger third baseman into a grand ending for UWA. He struck out three times and left six runners in scoring position before coming through with the game winner.
Albany State (0-1) jumped to a 4-0 lead over UWA (1-0) after four innings. Kevin Bryant crushed a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning to stake the Rams to an early lead. Peter Setterich drove in runs with a single in the second and a double in the fourth.
West Alabama scored a run in the fifth when with a single and scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of JD Roberts. Prior to that the Tigers failed to manage a hit through four innings against ASU starter Blake Howell.
A four-run outburst on six hits in the seventh inning gave the Tigers a 5-4 lead and chased ASU reliever Aaron Ginn. UWA drove in a pair of runs, while Keegan Morrow and Booker also drove in runs.
Albany State tied the game at 5-5 when Travis Ray Jr. led off the eighth inning with a solo homer over the wall in left field. Rogers fifth career homer came with two outs in the ninth.
Mason Hollander(1-0) worked five innings in relief of starter Conner Brooks to earn the win. Hollander allowed six hits and a run while striking out two and walking one. ASU reliever Michael Reddick (0-1) was tagged with the loss, allowing a run on three hits in 2.2 innings pitched.
Ray, Bryant, Setterich and Will Barry had two hits apiece for Albany State. Smeeton, Booker and Christian Conner each had two hits in an 11-hit Tiger attack.
