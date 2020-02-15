Young Harris College pitchers have quieted the Albany State Golden Ram bats for the first two games of the three-game series and beat the Rams in the first two games. Game two saw the Lions open up a quiet game with five seventh inning runs as Young Harris went on to win 10-2 after beating Albany State 3-2 in the first game.
The second game had nothing offensively going with strong pitching from both sides with a total of two hits going into the top of the fifth. Young Harris outfielder John Miller doubled to start the fifth off of Albany State’s Malik Barrington and infielder Brett Hawkins smacked a two-run homer over the fence. Barrington got the next three batters, but the Lions had a 2-0 lead.
The Lions chased Barrington from the mound in the seventh as they put four more runs against him and another against reliever Blaylor Galice. The Lions got five hits in the seventh including a double from Tucker Greer to score two runs and a home run from Oscar Serratos for another two runs. The Golden Rams looked to battle back in the bottom of the inning and loaded the bases with one out on hits by Kyle Walker and Peter Setterich, but Young Harris reliever Chase Webb struck out the next two Rams to end the threat.
Four singles, two walks and a wild pitch in the ninth gave the Lions three more runs and a 10-0 leading heading into the bottom of the ninth. The Rams’ Jon Henry was hit by a pitch to start the inning and then stole second. After Tate Thompson walked, Chasen Roulhac singled to load the bases. After Young Harris changed pitchers Albany State’s Pierce Thomas was hit by a pitch and that put Henry across the plate for the first Golden Ram run. Travis Ray, Jr. Knocked in the other ASU run with a sacrifice fly.
Barrington pitched six and one third innings for the Golden Rams and took the loss on the mound. He gave up six earned runs on six hits, two walks and two hit batsmen. He struck out five.
Young Harris’ Matt Szabo took the win for the Lions.
Friday night’s game was also quiet until the fifth. The Lions got two runs in the fifth and it all started with being hit by a pitch. Hawkins was hit by Albany State’s Blake Howell. Hawkins eventually scored the first run as the Lions put two across on an error. Young Harris’ TJ Byrd singled to left in the seventh to knock in the other Young Harris run.
The Rams got two unearned runs in the bottom of the eighth as they tried to rally and come back. TJ Thomas was hit by a pitch and eventually came around to score the first run on a walk by Gage Herring. Chase Karn walked and eventually scored the other run on a walk by Jon Henry.
Howell took the loss on the mound for the Golden Rams. He pitched six hits and three runs, only one of them earned, however. He struck out four batters. Drew Wilson took the win on the mound for the Lions, pitching six innings giving up five hits, no runs or walks, and struck out eight.
The Rams will be back in action Wednesday when they host Georgia Southwestern University at Albany State West. First pitch is planned for 5 p.m.
