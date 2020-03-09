The Albany State Golden Rams baseball team will be playing Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta at the home of the Atlanta Braves – Truist Park – on March 21st as part of the Braves’ HBCU day at the ballpark. As part of the deal, Albany State agreed to sell 1250 tickets to the Braves’ August 2nd game against World Series Champion Washington Nationals.
“This is exciting for our program,” said Golden Rams head coach Scot Hemmings. “I’m working with the Braves to make this an annual event for our program. Wouldn’t it be great to get 1200 people from Albany to a Braves’ game?”
That news comes on the heels of a big weekend series against national champion Tampa University where the Golden Rams beat the national champs in the first game, but lost two tough battles to close the series.
“There are a lot of great things going on in Albany and with Albany State,” said Hemmings. “The basketball team was just in the conference championship, the football team is going to play in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium, and now we get to go play at the Braves’ stadium. Add to that we have Valdosta State at home and then open the conference schedule with the defending champions –Spring Hill this weekend in Albany.”
Saturday’s game against Spring Hill has been designated as Community and Alumni Day at Golden Rams Field on Albany State’s West Campus. There will be a bouncy house for kids as well as other attractions at the field for fans to enjoy, including the option to purchase those Braves tickets for the August 2nd game against the Nationals.
It will be a big baseball weekend in Albany as the Albany Little League will open this weekend as well at Gordon Softball Complex. Things begin Saturday at Gordon at 1 p.m.
In Friday’s first game against the Trojans of Tampa University the Rams gave up two first inning runs but Albany State tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the third on a single by Travis Ray, Jr. His singled scored Peter Setterich who had singled and stole second, as well as Gavin Sloan who had walked.
No other runs crossed the plate until the bottom of the 12th when TJ Thomas scored the winning run. Thomas had singled to open the bottom of the 12th. He stole second and went to third on a ground-out by Chasen Roulhac. He raced home to score on an error by the Tampa catcher.
Tyler Berry claimed the win on the mound for the Golden Rams, pitching the last two thirds of the 12th. Blake Howell started and pitched six strong innings, giving up two runs on six hits. He struck-out five batters. Michael Reddick followed with four scoreless innings with three hits and five strike-outs. Blaylor Galice came on in the 11th and gave up no hits or runs, but walked two batters.
In game two Tampa’s McDonald belted a three-run homer in the second inning to put the Trojans ahead 3-0. Albany State responded in the bottom of the third with a double by Gage Herring which scored Nate Lloyd who had opened the inning with a double to left. That was the only run the Rams could get across the plate, however.
Malik Barrington took the loss on the mound, pitching seven innings, giving up five runs – four earned, on six hits and two walks. He struck-out 11.
In the final game the Trojans scored single runs in the third, seventh and eighth while holding the Rams scoreless. Two of those runs were unearned. Aaron Ginn pitched seven innings for ASU giving up seven hits and two unearned runs. He was followed on the mound by Tyler Berry who gave up one run on one hit. Tre Turner pitched the final inning, giving up no hits or runs.
“Our pitching has been really good so far,” Hemmings said. “It is our hitting that we have really got to improve right now. We made a couple of errors against Tampa that really cost us, but we left too many players on base also.”
The Golden Rams are now 8-9 on the season and will host Valdosta State in Albany Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Spring Hill series begins Friday night at 6 p.m. and then the Saturday double header will begin at 1 p.m.
