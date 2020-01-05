ALBANY, Ga. – Albany State University baseball, led by head coach Scot Hemmings, releases its 2020 schedule.
Albany State is slated to play 25 games at the Golden Rams' Field at West Campus this season, providing Golden Rams Nation plenty of opportunities to watch the team in person as it looks to build off its SIAC Championship appearance last season. Albany State is scheduled to play 44 total games this season, including 19 road contests.
The complete schedule can be found here: https://asugoldenrams.com/sports/baseball/schedule
Check out the month-by-month schedule breakdown below.
January/February
The Golden Rams open the 2020 season on the road in Franklin Springs, Georgia against Emmanuel College on January 31 – February 1, 2020. Albany State will return home for 10 consecutive home games. ASU welcomes Truett-McConnell for the home season-opening series from Feb. 7-8 before hosting Columbus State University in the first midweek game of the year on Feb. 11.
Albany State will also welcome Young Harris (February 14-16), Georgia Southwestern State University (February 19), Palm Beach Atlantic University (February 21-22) and Thomas University ((February 25) to campus to close out the month.
March
ASU will travel to Americus, Georgia to play in a midweek game against Georgia Southwestern State University on March 3. Following the contest the Golden Rams will return home to host the 2019 NCAA Division II National Champions the University of Tampa Spartans on March 6-8.
The Golden Rams host Valdosta State University on March 10 before a challenging weekend series with the 2019 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Champions, Spring Hill College (March 13-14) to kick off SIAC play.
ASU will next travel to Valdosta, Georgia for a games against Valdosta State University (March 17) and Clark Atlanta University (March 20-21 before returning home. The Golden Rams host Benedict College on March 27-28 to close out the month.
April
The Blue and Gold will travel to face Columbus State University on April 1 to open the month and continue its road travel for a weekend trip to Savannah, Georgia, to face the Savannah State University (April 3-4).
The Golden Rams return to Albany for a weekend contest against Morehouse College (April 10-11) prior to another SIAC road trip to Augusta, Georgia to take on Paine College (April 17-18).
After the trip to Augusta, the Golden Rams will finish the regular season on the road first traveling to Thomas University on April 21. The Golden Rams will close out the season in Jackson, Tennessee for games against the Dragons of Lane College on (April 24-25).
Albany State University will once again host the SIAC Baseball Tournament in Albany, Georgia, with contests being played at both Eames Complex and the Golden Rams' Field at West Campus. The tournament will run from April 30-May 3.