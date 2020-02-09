The Albany State Golden Rams opened their home basketball season this week at ASU West and swept three games from visiting Truett-McConnell to improve their record to 4-1 on the young season.
GAME ONE (4-3)
After TMU left two on base, Albany State got off to a strong start scoring three earned runs off a single and a double in the bottom of the first. The Bears were unable to score again with two on base in the second and the Golden Rams added another run in the fifth (0-4). A defensive error by Albany's right fielder allowed TMU to score twice (2-4) but TMU singled to center field drove home Rowland to put the Bears within one run in the top of the eighth, but neither team was capable of scoring the rest of the way.
Kevin Bryant led the offense going 2-for-4, while TJ Thomas, Will Berry, Chasen Roulhac and Peter Setterich added a hit apiece. Senior Blake Howell made the start throwing 6.0 innings of three hits, zero runs, four walks and seven strikeouts. Aaron Ginn pitched two innings of one hit, three runs, one walk and two strikeouts. Michael Reddick relieved Ginn throwing 1.0 innings of zero hits, zero runs, one walk and one strikeout.
GAME TWO (7-3)
In the game two, the Golden Rams jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning with RBI singles from TJ TJ Thomas and Nate Lloyd. The Golden Rams added another run in the third with a single from Chasen Roulhac before Truett-McConnell answered with three runs in the top of the fourth. The Golden Rams relieved pitcher Blaylor Galice and Tyler Berry took the mound to end the rally.
The Golden Rams put three more runs across the plate in the bottom of the fourth on hits by Roulhac, Lloyd and Jon Henry.
Berry pitched three innings before Roulhac closed the game for the Rams, pitching the seventh for a save.
GAME THREE (6-0)
In game three, Malik Barrington pitched six strong innings, allowing only one hit as the Golden Rams made it three in a row over Truett-McConnell. Former Lee County star Michael Reddick pitched the seventh.
The Golden Rams plated five runs in the bottom of the sixth to open up a close game with three RBI singles. Nate Lloyd knocked in the first run with a single to center to score Travis Ray. Chasen Roulhac followed with a single to center two score two runs and then catcher Gavin Sloan singled to center to knock in two more runs. Sloan, a product of Terrell Academy in Dawson, had three RBI in the game.
UP NEXT
The Golden Rams will return to action on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 5:00 p.m. as they host the Cougars of Columbus State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.