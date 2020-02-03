FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. - The Albany State Golden Rams (1-1) took their first win of the young baseball season Saturday with a 5-4 win over Emmanuel College on their home field. Host Emmanuel College built an early lead in the first two innings, but ASU answered in the fourth and fifth innings to take the win.
The Lions of Emmanuel College jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on a home run by J. Roberts in the bottom of the second inning. The Golden Rams answered in the third inning to tie the game.
ASU took the lead in the top of the fifth inning with Travis Ray Jr. smacked a home run and the Rams added another run to put ASU up 4-2. ASU added another run in the sixth inning to extend the lead to 5-2.
A late rally from Emmanuel College added two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but ASU held on for the 5-4 victory.
Malik Barrington started on the mound for the Golden Rams, pitching four innings, allowing only three hits, two runs, three walks and six strikeouts. Blaylor Galice recorded the win in 2.1 innings of work allowing one hit, two runs, two walks and three strikeouts.
The Rams will host their first home games of the year when Truett McConnell comes to Albany. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Rams’ stadium at ASU West.
