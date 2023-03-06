FfInq3lWQAUuM-s.jpeg

The Albany State Golden Rams baseball team has now won 10 games in a row after sweeping the LeMoyne-Owen College Magicians in Memphis, Tennessee. In three games, the Golden Rams outscored the Magicians (49-6).

With the sweep, the Golden Rams improved to (11-2) overall and (9-0) in the SIAC. The Magicians fell to (0-9) overall and (0-9) in the conference.

Recommended for you

Tags