The Albany State Golden Rams baseball team has now won 10 games in a row after sweeping the LeMoyne-Owen College Magicians in Memphis, Tennessee. In three games, the Golden Rams outscored the Magicians (49-6).
With the sweep, the Golden Rams improved to (11-2) overall and (9-0) in the SIAC. The Magicians fell to (0-9) overall and (0-9) in the conference.
In game one, the Golden Rams defeated the Magicians (15-4). The Golden Rams scored in every inning but the 2nd inning.
Lavoisier Fisher, Luke Addison and Dominic Rutigliano hit home runs for the Golden Rams high powered offense. Luke Addison and Hill Corley also hit doubles for the Golden Rams.
Jeremiah Reddell improved to (4-0) with the win. Reddell pitched four innings and didn't allow an earned run. Reddell struck out six batters.
In game two, the Golden Rams won (16-1). The Golden Rams exploded for 10 runs in the final two innings to break open a (6-1) game heading into the top of the 6th inning.
Lavoisier Fisher and Xander Little homered for the Golden Rams. Chase Karn hit a double in the contest. The Golden Rams finished with 13 total hits against the Magicians.
Brady Davis improved to (2-0) on the season. Davis pitched 4 innings and didn't allow an earned run. Davis struck out two batters.
In the final game of the series, the Golden Rams won (18-1). In the 5th inning, the Golden Rams exploded for 11 runs. Tucker Jordan finished with (2) doubles for the Golden Rams. Luke Addison, Jonathan Logsdon and Nathan Lloyd also hit doubles for the Golden Rams.
Landon Kiefer improved to (3-1). Kiefer pitched 4 innings and allowed one run. Kiefer struck out eight batters.
