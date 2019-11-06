The Albany State University basketball teams begin their seasons Friday in Valdosta as part of the Sucheros Lady Blazers & GSC/SIAC Basketball Challenge at the Complex on the campus of Valdosta State University. The women will face West Florida at 1 p.m., followed by a men's game against West Florida at 3 p.m.
Season tickets are now available and will include all nine SIAC doubleheaders, one non-conference doubleheader, four single men's games and one single women's game. Season tickets are $100. Single game general admission tickets are also available for $8 each.
All games will be played in the West Campus arena, which is located at 2400 Gillionville Road, Albany, GA 31707, except the ASU vs. Fort Valley game on January 25th and the Clark Atlanta University game on January 27th, which will be played in HPER Gym on East Campus.
Fans can purchase basketball season tickets online anytime at www.ASUGoldenRams.com. For more information, call the athletic department at (229) 500-2863.