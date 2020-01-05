MEMPHIS - The LeMoyne-Owen Magicians opened up a big first half lead over the Albany State Golden Rams Saturday and then cruised to an 80-64 lead in SIAC action Saturday evening.
The two teams played evenly in the second half with the Rams using full-court pressure to get some turnovers and score some easy points, but the Magicians had built a 17-point advantage at the half. The Golden Rams cut the lead down to 13 when Victor Robinson slammed in two points with 6:51 remaining, but that was as close as the Rams would get.
Randy McClure led Albany State with 22 points and Robinson added 11 in the effort. Albany’s Napoleon Harris pulled down eight rebounds for the Rams.
The loss drops ASU to 7-8 on the year and 4-2 in the SIAC. LeMoyne-Owen improves to 8-4 overall and 4-2 in the SIAC.
Prior to the men’s game, the Lady Rams of Albany State lost a close game 80-74. Albany State had a narrow 60-57 lead heading into the final period, but LeMoyne-Owen outscored the Lady Rams 23-14 in the final quarter to take the win.
ASU led by as many as eight (8) in the third quarter as a three-pointer put the Golden Rams up, 52-44 at the 4:18 mark. LOC fought back to cut the deficit down to two, 57-55, with 1:16 left in the third quarter. A layup by Passion Thompson helped push ASU's lead to finish the third quarter with a 60-57 advantage. Both teams fought hard to secure the lead in the final quarter. LOC added two free throws with 00:17 seconds left to take the 80-74 win.
ASU converted 28-of 67 shot attempts (41.8%) compared to LOC's 28 for 70 shooting performance (40%). LOC outrebounded ASU, 55-29, and held a 16-9 edge in second chance points.
Ciera Norman led the Golden Rams with a season-high 26 points and three assists. Alexandria James finished the contest with 17 points and eight assists. Teammate Alexis Smith added 14 points and eight rebounds. To round out the double-digit scoring for ASU was Passion Thomas who contributed 10 points and five rebounds.
The loss drops the Lady Rams to 2-11 overall on the year and 1-5 in the conference.
Albany State now travels to Fairfield, Ala to take on Miles College Monday with the women to tip-off at 5:30 and the men to follow.