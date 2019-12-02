WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.– The Albany State University men's basketball team resumed play after Thanksgiving break with a game in the road against Palm Beach Atlantic.
After building a sizeable lead, it seemed as if the Sailfish were going to cruise to an easy victory over Albany St. (3-5, 1-0 SIAC); however, the Golden Rams refused to go away. The visitors defense in the second half caused PBA (5-2, 0-1 SSC) to look discombobulated. The Sailfish were held to one field goal in the final 14 minutes of the game. Albany St. came back from a 23-point deficit to have a shot to tie it at the buzzer, but it was off the mark. The Sailfish held on to win 65-63.
The combination of Kamil Brown, Randy McClure and Mario Young ran the Golden Rams offense. The trio finished with a combined 40 points. Young was very efficient from the field, going four-for-five from the field.
PBA held a large advantage in fast-break points and points off turnovers. The Sailfish outscored Albany St. 27-12 in transition and scored 30 points off Golden Rams turnovers, including a 20-2 difference in the first half.
Both teams started slow out of the gates. Neither team could build much of a lead through the first 10 minutes of play. After their slow start, the Sailfish began to pull away towards the tail end of the half. A 10-0 run with two 3-pointers gave PBA a 31-17 lead with five minutes remaining in the period.
The Sailfish continued to extend their lead. A Jasmin alley-oop kickstarted a 9-2 run for PBA to give the 'Fish a 20-point advantage. PBA went into the break making five of its last seven field goals, leading 42-23.
PBA reached its largest lead of the game at the 14-minute mark in the second half as a jumper by Nunn and a 3-pointer by PBA's Justin Nichelson put the Sailfish ahead 55-32. A layup by Jasmin preceded a scoring drought that lasted for the rest of the half.
Albany St. began to make its run thanks to several turnovers by the Sailfish. PBA totaled 12 turnovers in the final 13 minutes of the game which allowed the Golden Rams back in the contest. At the 11-minute mark, Albany St. went on a 20-2 run to make it 63-61 with two minutes left in regulation.
Two free throws by Jackson with a minute and a half remaining were the first Sailfish points in five minutes and gave PBA a four-point lead. A Sailfish turnover allowed Albany St. to score again, making the score 65-63 with 45 seconds left. A turnover gave the Golden Rams possession, but their final shot missed, allowing PBA to seal the 65-63 victory.