The Albany State Golden Rams split with the Clark-Atlanta University Panthers on Monday evening at the ASU West Campus in front of a packed gymnasium. The Golden Rams men won a thriller by the score of (59-58) while the women lost in overtime (51-43).

With the win, the men improved to (6-13) overall and (6-7) in the SIAC. The Golden Rams are on a 3-game winning streak. The Panthers fell to (5-14) overall and (3-9) in the conference.

Tags