...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will gradually increase tonight, then
peak just in advance of a cold front on Wednesday morning.
Winds will decrease quickly following the cold frontal passage
late Wednesday morning and early Wednesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible.Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
The Albany State Golden Rams split with the Clark-Atlanta University Panthers on Monday evening at the ASU West Campus in front of a packed gymnasium. The Golden Rams men won a thriller by the score of (59-58) while the women lost in overtime (51-43).
With the win, the men improved to (6-13) overall and (6-7) in the SIAC. The Golden Rams are on a 3-game winning streak. The Panthers fell to (5-14) overall and (3-9) in the conference.
The Golden Rams used a balanced attack as evidenced by four players finishing in double figures. Maurice Dickson finished with 11 points and 9 rebounds. Sammie Mike contributed with 11 points and 4 rebounds. Maxwell Harris had 11 points and 4 rebounds. Travis Baker scored 10 points off the bench.
Jalen Williams led the Panthers with 18 points and 7 rebounds while Demetrius Headspeth contributed with 10 points and 6 rebounds.
The Golden Rams men will host the Morehouse Maroon Tigers at 7:30 pm at the ASU East Campus on Wednesday, January 25.
The Golden Rams women have now lost 5 games in a row after falling to the Clark-Atlanta Panthers. With Monday night's loss, the women fell to (6-13) overall and (4-9) in the SIAC while the Panthers improved to (9-8) overall and (8-4) in the SIAC.
Kashay Hankerson led the Golden Rams with 12 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals.
Corriana Evans led the Panthers with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Janiah Ellis finished with 14 points and 4 rebounds.
The women's next home game will be against the Fort Valley State University Wildcats on Saturday, February 11.