Albany State basketball splits with Ft. Valley State

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple reports of gusts in excess of 40
mph this evening and supporting observations has necessitated
the inland expansion of the advisory. In addition, the
saturated soils from recent rains will make trees more
susceptible to fall over from gusty or strong winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible.Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
Albany State women's coach Robert Skinner (in blue) was honored by ASU President Marion Ross Fedrick (Left in blue and gold) and ASU athletic director Tony Duckworth (right) as well as Albany State's women's basketball team. Skinner was honored for reaching 600 wins during his time at Albany State.
ALBANY - With more than 5,000 fans packed into The Jones Brother Health, Physical Education and Recreation Complex for the basketball homecoming, Fort Valley State dampened the mood by ending the day with a 66-56 win over the Albany State Golden Rams. The Lady Golden Rams started the day with a 48-44 win just before head coach Robert Skinner was honored for 600 wins.
The Golden Rams, 7-18, 7-12, managed only 30% from the field and hit only four of 22 three-point shots in the game. In comparison, the Wildcats hit 44% from the field and hit five three-pointers in 14 attempts.
Maurice Dickson led the Rams with 14 points and Maxwell Harris added 10. K.J. Doucet led the Wildcats with 17 points.
Fort Valley's Lady Wildcats led early in the opening game, but Albany State responded and outshot Ft. Valley for the win. Albany State's bench came up big Saturday with 33 bench points in the game, compared to zero for Ft, Valley. The Lady Wildcats managed only one three-pointer for the entire game while the Lady Rams put in five - three from Hayleigh Ross and two from Kayla Milner.
The Lady Rams were led by Milana Holmes who scored 13 points, Ross put in 12, Milner scored nine and Unique Miller added eight.
Longtime women's coach Robert Skinner was also honored on Saturday for surpassing 600 wins during his career with the Lady Golden Rams.
When an NFL team takes a big lead only to have their opponent erase it, it's devastating for the loser and electrifying for the winner. OLBG gathered and ranked the biggest blown leads by every team in the NFL. Here are each team's biggest meltdowns. Click for more.Biggest blown lead in every NFL team's history