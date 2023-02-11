Albany State basketball splits with Ft. Valley State

Albany State women's coach Robert Skinner (in blue) was honored by ASU President Marion Ross Fedrick (Left in blue and gold) and ASU athletic director Tony Duckworth (right) as well as Albany State's women's basketball team. Skinner was honored for reaching 600 wins during his time at Albany State.

 Albany State University

ALBANY - With more than 5,000 fans packed into The Jones Brother Health, Physical Education and Recreation Complex for the basketball homecoming, Fort Valley State dampened the mood by ending the day with a 66-56 win over the Albany State Golden Rams. The Lady Golden Rams started the day with a 48-44 win just before head coach Robert Skinner was honored for 600 wins.

The Golden Rams, 7-18, 7-12, managed only 30% from the field and hit only four of 22 three-point shots in the game. In comparison, the Wildcats hit 44% from the field and hit five three-pointers in 14 attempts.

Recommended for you

Tags