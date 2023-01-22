Albany State basketball splits with Ft. Valley

FORT VALLEY - The Albany State basketball teams split with the Fort Valley State University at the HPE Arena on Saturday evening in Fort Valley, Georgia. Both games were extremely exciting and entertaining.
In the men's game, the Golden Rams outlasted the Wildcats (69-67) in a thriller in front of a packed HPE gymnasium.
With the win, the Golden Rams improved to (5-13) overall and (5-7) in the SIAC. The Wildcats fell to (8-11) overall and (6-6) in the SIAC.
The Golden Rams used a balanced attack to defeat the Wildcats. A total of 9 Golden Rams scored in the game. Maurice Dickson led the Golden Rams with 12 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Terin Wofford contributed with 11 points and 3 steals.
Myson Lowe led the Wildcats with 21 points. KJ Doucet finished with 13 points and 5 rebounds. Khadim Samb contributed with 11 points and 7 rebounds.
In the women's game, the Golden Rams lost (58-49) to the Wildcats. With the loss, the Golden Rams fell to (6-12) overall and (4-8) in the SIAC. With the win, the Wildcats improved to (4-11) overall and (4-8) in the SIAC.
Kashay Hankerson led the Golden Rams with 20 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists. Juanisha Black finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Rams.
Three players finished in double figures for the Wildcats. Diamond Jones scored 15 points to lead the Wildcats. Shekinah Rachel finished with 12 points and 8 rebounds. Amiya Allen contributed with 10 points.