The Albany State Golden Rams dominated the boards and used full-court pressure to open up a big second half lead and defeat SIAC rival Savannah State 72-57 Saturday at the Arena at ASU West. The Golden Rams are now 13-9 overall and 10-3 in the SIAC.
Albany State’s Randy McClure pulled down 12 rebounds and former Monroe star Napoleon Harris pulled down 10 more as the Rams dominated inside the paint the entire game. The Rams outrebounded the Tigers 36-17 controlling both the offensive and defensive boards.
The Tigers pushed out to an early 15-10 lead, but Albany State came rushing back scoring the next seven points to take a 17-15 lead. The game was close for a few possessions, but slowly the Rams began to pull away. ASU’s Joshua Jerome drilled a three-pointer with 5:18 remaining in the half to give the Rams an eight-point advantage at 32-24.
The Rams’ defense was effective in keeping the Tigers outside, but late in the half the Tigers found inside big man Andrew Okorodudu in back-to-back trips down the court for easy points. Still the Rams held on for a 43-35 halftime lead.
In the second half it seemed that the Savannah State game plan was to get the ball inside to Okorodudu and the Tigers closed the gap to five. But the Ram defense tightened and three trips in a row, the Rams’ Kamil Brown stole the ball and started a fast break. On one of those trips Brown was fouled heading to the basket, and he drilled both free throws. One trip later, Albany State’s Mario Young drove through traffic and up to the basket for two points to put the Rams up by 13. Later Jerome swished another three and Albany State led by 16 – 70-54.
The Rams hit 50% of their field goals and 36% from beyond the arch.
Young led the Rams in scoring with 14 points and Jerome was right behind him with 13.
The Rams will travel to Savannah for a rematch with the Tigers Monday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
