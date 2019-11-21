ALBANY, Ga. – Albany State's basketball teams both snapped four game losing streaks Wednesday night against Georgia College at the Arena at Albany State West. The men won 70-57 and the women won 62-41.
In the men's game, the Golden Rams were led by Randy McClure contributing 15 points, six rebounds and five assists. Teammate Napoleon Harris finished the contest with 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists. ASU started the game with a 12-5 lead in the first nine minutes of the contest. The Golden Rams continued to add points to the board taking a 27-15 lead at halftime.
ASU continued that same momentum continuing to add points in the second half to cruise to the victory. The Golden Rams added 43 points in the second half. Randy McClure contributed 11 points and four rebounds in the half. ASU forced three Bobcat turnovers. The Golden Rams finished the half perfect from the free throw line going nine-of-nine.
In the women's game, the Bobcats held the early lead after the first quarter, outscoring the Rams 12-10 in the opening period. Albany State fought back in another evenly matched second frame to tie the game at 25 heading into the half.
A pair of Rams led the charge in the second half, as a 23-6 third quarter surge saw Albany State pull ahead. Alexandria James and Ciera Norman each finished in double-digits with 15 and 10 points, respectively.
Albany State finished the contest shooting 44.1 percent from the field and was percent from the free throw line going four-of-four. The Golden Rams finished shooting 30 percent from the three-point line.
ASU scored 26 points in the paint. The Golden Rams forced 16 turnovers and scored 14 points off turnovers.
The Albany State hard court teams will now open conference play Saturday at home against Spring Hill College. Tip-off for the Lady Rams is 1:00 p.m. and the men will follow at 3 p.m.