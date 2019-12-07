Former Monroe star Napoleon Harris and redshirt freshman Joshua Jerome each scored 19 points Thursday night to lead the Albany State Golden Rams to a 72-66 win over Georgia Southwestern at the Arena at ASU West. The win moves the Golden Rams’ record to 4-6 on the season and gave the Hurricanes their first loss of the year, they are now 5-1.
The Golden Rams started slow but fought back and took a 19-16 lead after a shot by Titus Burns. The Golden Rams continued to add to their lead and took a 33-24 lead into the half.
The Golden Rams continued to control the game, 51-33, with 13:07 to play when Joshua Jerome converted a 3-point play, but it wasn’t until the 8:00 mark that GSW would try to cut the Golden Rams lead 63-52. Albany State then answered bringing the score 63-62, with 2:36 to go. The Golden Rams then added its final points from the free throw line to cruise to the 72-66 victory.
ASU shot 51 percent from the field and connected on 6 of 20 (30 percent) from beyond the arch. The Golden Rams made 16 free throws (28) and ASU won the rebounding battle, 34-31. Harris pulled down six rebounds for the Rams.
Harris had three of his rebounds in the second half and knocked down 7 of 10 shots and 5 of 12 from the free throw line over the final 20 minutes. Jerome was 3-for-4 from the charity stripe and finished with 19 points. Titus Burns added 10 points. Napoleon Harris and Mario Young dished out three assists each.
Georgia Southwestern (5-1) was led by Soloman Thomas and Jalen Cameron with 18 points each. Jamari Dean scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds.