Albany State senior Kamil Brown scored the first two baskets of the game Saturday and the Golden Rams never trailed as they beat Spring Hill College 69-52 at Albany State West Saturday afternoon. It was the SIAC (Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) opener for the Rams who are now 3-4 on the season and 1-0 in the conference.
After starting out down 4-0 the Badgers kept things close most of the way and the game was never put away until Golden Ram redshirt freshman Joshua Jerome nailed a three-pointer from the top of the key with a little more than three minutes remaining, His three put the Rams ahead by 18. ASU’s Jamarcus Nunally from Albany hit a two-pointer to put the Rams ahead by 21, the biggest lead of the day, before the Badgers scored two late baskets that didn’t really matter.
The Rams started pulling away bit by bit in the first half and the Rams led 25-12 after Juwan High from Americus drilled two back to back threes.
Senior Randy McClure led Albany State with 20 points while both Brown and Jerome each all 11 for the winners. Jerome led the rebounding effort with eight and Brown pulled down seven.
As a team, Albany State hit 49% from the field compared to 37% for the Badgers. From three-point land the Golden Rams hit on 3 of 15 attempts.
The women’s game took place prior to the men’s game and Spring Hill edged out a 69-66 victory over the Albany State women. The game was tight throughout, with the Golden Rams up by one at the half and the game was tied at the end of three quarters. The Lady Badgers outscored Albany State 16-13 in the final period for the win.
ASU was led by Alexandria James with 22 points and Tyra Thompson added 10.
Albany State will travel to West Palm Beach, Fla next weekend to take on Palm Beach Atlantic (3-2) and then host Tuskegee (1-3) at the HPER Gym on East Campus on Dec. 2.