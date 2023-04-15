Jeremiah Reddell Albany State University

Albany State right-hander Jeremiah Reddell is now 9-0 on the mound this season for the Golden Rams. The sophomore from Worth County pitched eight innings and gave up two earned runs Saturday. He walked two and struck out eight to help the Rams beat Miles 12-3.

 Joe Whitfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. - The Albany State Golden Rams erupted for seven runs with two outs in the top of the eighth inning, and former Worth County standout Jeremiah pitched eight strong innings to help Albany State defeat Miles College 12-3 Saturday afternoon near Birmingham.

With the win the Golden Rams are now 24-8 on the season and in first place in the SIAC with a 22-2 conference record.

