FAIRFIELD, Ala. - The Albany State Golden Rams erupted for seven runs with two outs in the top of the eighth inning, and former Worth County standout Jeremiah pitched eight strong innings to help Albany State defeat Miles College 12-3 Saturday afternoon near Birmingham.
With the win the Golden Rams are now 24-8 on the season and in first place in the SIAC with a 22-2 conference record.
The Golden Rams led 3-0 heading into the eighth inning and Miles inserted a new pitcher, Drew Shackleford. Jonathan Logsdon walked to begin the Golden Rams' at bat and Nathan Lloyd followed with a double to right. With one out, Tucker Jordan was hit by a pitch to load the bases and one out later, Austin Roberts singled up the middle to score Logsdon and Lloyd. Dominic Rutigliano and Lavoisier Fisher both walked and Miles brought in a new pitcher.
Judson McKinney came to the mound for the Golden Bears and ASU's Zane Ross greeted him with a single to left field that knocked in two runs. Logsdon was hit by a pitch to load the bases again before Lloyd singled to center to score two more runs.
Ross, a junior from Sydney, Australia, knocked in a team high four runs with two hits in the game. Roberts, a sophomore from Grantville, Ga., led the team with three hits and also batted in three runs.
Reddell, 9-0, pitched eight innings and gave up nine hits and two earned runs. He walked two and struck out eight. Tyle Bullock, from Cincinnati, pitched their final inning. He allowed one hit and one run. He didn't walk any batters and stuck out three.
Albany State will host Georgia Southwestern Tuesday at ASU West - Golden Rams' Field. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.